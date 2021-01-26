Energy Minister Mathew Nkuwa addresses journalists at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services during a joint press briefing in Lusaka on June 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Mathew Nkhuwa says a delay in logistics to ease imports of petroleum products into Zambia have sustained fuel shortages in some parts of the country, but the situation will soon be normalised. In an interview, Nkuwa said fuel shortages still being experienced at selected filling stations were being addressed as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had started to import petroleum products into the country. He added that OMCs had experienced logistical challenges to import feedstock into the country, a situation that had sustained the ongoing fuel shortages still being...