L-r: Auditor General Dick Sichembe, Public relations corporate service division Ellen Chikale, deputy Auditor General for corporate services division Clare Mazimba and planning and information director Davy Siame during the launch of the simplified Auditor General’s report in Lusaka on January 28, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AUDITOR General Dick Sichembe has vowed that his office will continue to expose those who mismanage and abuse public funds. And USAID director in the office of the Democratic Rights and Governance Dr Nina Bowen says strong and independent government institutions, the press and civil society have a role to play in rooting out corruption and providing greater transparency and accountability in governance. Meanwhile, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgård says the Auditor General’s Office is important to national economic development. Speaking during the launch of the simplified Auditor...