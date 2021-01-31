VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says she is proud to be part of a party which fights corruption and abuse of public resources. And Vice-President Wina says political leaders should desist from allowing their supporters to escort them when summoned for questioning at the police because the practice is unlawful. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina has insisted that President Edgar Lungu cannot be stopped from visiting any district or province because of COVID-19. During during the Vice-President’s Question Time, Friday, Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu asked whether government was proud that...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe