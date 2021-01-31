Vice-President Inonge Wina speaks during the launch of the translated information, education and communication materials on national values and principals in Lusaka on December 22, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says she is proud to be part of a party which fights corruption and abuse of public resources. And Vice-President Wina says political leaders should desist from allowing their supporters to escort them when summoned for questioning at the police because the practice is unlawful. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina has insisted that President Edgar Lungu cannot be stopped from visiting any district or province because of COVID-19. During during the Vice-President’s Question Time, Friday, Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu asked whether government was proud that...