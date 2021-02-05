NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa) at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka on October 3, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organizations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) executive director Engwase Mwale says the appointment of five male Permanent Secretaries by President Edgar Lungu is flawed as it is a form of discrimination against women. Commenting on President Lungu’s recent appointments in an interview, Thursday, Mwale said this was one of the reasons why her organisation had taken the issue of appointments to court in order to ensure representation. “One thing to be made very clear is that sustainable development in this country will remain elusive, it will never happen for as long...