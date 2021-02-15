KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he wants to teach UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema politics, mocking that the opposition leader hasn’t even reached a level where he can be a councillor. Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province Minister, was speaking on Saturday when he empowered the ruling Patriotic Front branches in Masala Ward of Kabushi constituency with a K30,000 revolving fund. “There is my friend Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka who lives in New Kasama. When my friend Hakainde Hichilema joined politics, he said ‘this political party UPND, there...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.