TRANSPORT and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says no search of any cyber information will be done without legal excuse if the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill is enacted into law. And Kafwaya has stressed that there is no provision within the Cyber Security Bill that aims to shut down the Internet in response to social media abusers who were fond of slandering others. According to Article 11 (1) of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill, 2021, a cyber inspector may, in the performance of the 20 cyber inspector’s...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.