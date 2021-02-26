Anti Corruption Commission Timothy Moono during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says investigations involving former Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Mulalelo Kakulubelwa will be concluded at the quickest possible time. On Thursday, Transparency International Zambia asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to expedite their investigations into Mulalelo’s case in order not to be seen to be delaying the process unnecessarily. But responding to a query, ACC public manager Timothy Moono reiterated the commission’s commitment to diligently pursue the case to its logical conclusion and in the quickest possible time. “I would like to inform...