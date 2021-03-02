Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE habit of clamping down on people’s freedoms whenever the country is going towards elections is undemocratic and must be stopped, says former Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel. And Mwenye has observed that the government is spending so much money on surveilling citizens in compounds who do not even have access to clean drinking water and are submerged in floods. Meanwhile, Mwenye has commended the government and the Zambia Police for arresting a fellow officer accused of shooting prosecutor Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda on December 23 last year...