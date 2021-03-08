William Harrington making a contribution during a public discussion on Bill 10 organized by News Diggers! Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER transport and communications minister William Harrington says the de-gazetting of the Maposa National Forest Reserve is an indication that government has been paying lip service on environmental protection and sustainable development. The Maposa Forest Reserve No. 4, which was signed off by government to cease being a forest, lies along the Great North Road between Luanshya and Kitwe districts and stretches from the main road covering vast areas and zones within Luanshya through to Mpatamatu, and is strategically reserved in Zambia’s most forested area situated in the Agro Ecological...