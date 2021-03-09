UPND vice-president Mutale Nalumango says it’s stupid for the Patriotic Front to suggest that the opposition has connived with Constitutional Court judges and is trying to bribe them to declare President Edgar Lungu ineligible to contest the August 2021 elections. Commenting on Lusaka Province PF chairman Paul Moonga’s remarks who stated that the opposition was trying to bribe judges to disqualify President Lungu from standing in the August 12 polls, Nalumango said the PF was undermining the Judiciary by insinuating that ConCourt judges were not trustworthy. “For me, politically, I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.