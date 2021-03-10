EASTERN Province Minister Makebi Zulu says contempt proceedings against Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel have to be instituted because he is being mischievous by suggesting that Edgar Lungu’s attempt to stand in August will amount to treason. And Zulu has insisted that President Lungu’s eligibility was already settled by the Constitutional Court, and raising the issue again is a waste of time. He has further challenged Sangwa to declare his political ambitions if he so wishes to join politics. On Monday, Sangwa said the moment President Edgar Lungu files...



