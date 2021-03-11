THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says it is deeply concerned with the attacks on the Judiciary attributed to PF Lusaka Province chairperson Paul Moonga. In a statement, Wednesday, LAZ honorary secretary Sokwani Peter Chilembo said Moonga’s remarks were not only unfortunate and detrimental but had the potential to intimidate the Judiciary and undermine its independence. “The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) is deeply concerned with the attacks on the Judiciary attributed to Mr Paul Moonga who is the Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province chairperson, during a press briefing at...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.