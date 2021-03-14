POLICE in Kaoma District of Western Province have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 59-year-old biological mother for unknown reasons.

The deceased is said to have sustained cuts on both hands and a deformed face as the suspect, Kennedy Muleya, allegedly used a door frame which had protruding nails in the act.

This is according to a statement issued by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo on Sunday.

“Police in Kaoma District of Western Province have arrested a male adult alleged to have murdered his biological mother aged 59. The Murder is reported to have occurred on March 13, 2021 between 16:00 hours and 17:00 hours at Kalukundwe area of John Muleya village in Kaoma district in which Munsaka Mweetwa aged 48 of Chindama Village in Chief Mutondo reported that his aunt identified as Sarah Munkombwe aged 59 was murdered by her biological son identified as Kennedy Muleya. The deceased sustained cuts on both hands and a deformed face as a door frame which had protruding nails was allegedly used in the act,” stated Katongo.

Katongo stated that the body of the deceased was in Kaoma District mortuary awaiting postmortem while the suspect was in police custody yet to be charged with murder.

She however, stated that circumstances which led to the murder were not yet known.