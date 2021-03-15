CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says the Zambian Constitution has been abused and breached on so many occasions without consequences to perpetrators, a situation that he says must not be allowed to continue. And Sangwa says President Edgar Lungu was illegally sworn into office in 2016 because the Constitutional Court did not declare his election valid after the presidential petition and further because he was not sworn in by either the Chief Justice or the deputy Chief Justice. In an interview with News Diggers! Sangwa listed instances when the Constitution has...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.