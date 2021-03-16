PATRIOTIC Front Davies Mwila says President Edgar Lungu will this Thursday open the Lusaka Provincial elections at Mulungushi International Conference Centre. And Mwila says the PF general conference will be held on April 10 to 11. Meanwhile, Mwila says the party is dealing with Lusaka Province PF chairman Paul Moonga’s “opposition are trying to bribe ConCourt judges” remarks administratively. Speaking during a briefing, Thursday, Mwila said those that are eligible were free to contest any position of their choice at the conference. “As a truly democratic party, the PF has...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.