UPND vice president Mutale Nalumango, new secretary general Batuka Imenda and his deputy Patrick Mucheleka (c) at a press briefing addressed by the party president Hakainde Hichilema at the party’s secretariat in Lusaka on March 16, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says Justice Minister Given Lubinda has demonstrated that PF is not there to improve Zambians’ livelihoods, but to loot the country’s resources. Last week, Lubinda said being in the opposition felt like being an orphan because there was a lot of suffering and that it was too early for the PF to give up the responsibility of running government. But Imenda argued that Lubinda was mocking Zambians because his utterances proved the PF were not genuinely interested in uplifting citizens’ living standards, but wanted to...