UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma remains a good friend, adding that being in the opposition today is like being a leper. And Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has asked party youths to stop disrespecting Kakoma, saying he has a constitutional right to associate with any party of his choice. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says due to public pressure, he has rescinded his decision not to contest his seat. Yesterday, Kakoma defected to the ruling party, vowing that he will now do everything in his...



