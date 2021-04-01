UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with party national chairman Stephen Katuka at the General Assembly at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on February 14, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND national chairperson Stephen Katuka says opposition party leader Hakainde Hichilema is feeling bad about the party’s former spokesperson Charles Kakoma’s defection to PF because it is like betrayal. And Katuka has lamented that Kakoma took everyone by surprise as he did not consult anyone about his intentions to leave UPND. On Tuesday, Kakoma defected to the ruling party, vowing that he would now do everything in power to ensure that President Edgar Lungu won the August 12 election. Commenting on the development, Katuka said Hichilema felt betrayed by Kakoma’s...