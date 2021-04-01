Her Royal Highness Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II’s daughter Princess Cholwe speaks to then Minister of Water Development, Supply and Environment Protection Dennis Wanchinga when the Busoli Royal Establishment and Chalimbana River Handwater Conservation Trust handed over a petition on the destruction of Lusaka East Forest Reserve on November 1, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRINCESS Choolwe Nkomeshya says she strongly believes that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is going to help Zambia become better than it is now because of his resolve to fight corruption when he is Republican President. In an interview, Princess Nkomeshya said she believes Hichilema was a man that will fight against corruption, a leadership attribute she feels would enable real change to happen in the country. “I strongly feel that under the leadership of president Hakainde Hichilema, things in this country will change, everyone will have an opportunity, a fair...