PRINCE Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says some politicians are focusing on personality and partisan issues while neglecting fundamental problems in the country. And Akashambatwa says the country is not going anywhere because politics have become about personal ambitions rather than national issues. In an interview, Thursday, Prince Akashambatwa warned Zambians to watch out for empty slogans. “I am looking forward to something that I am not seeing. A new generation with the courage to address the real fundamental problems and their roots in Zambia without being drawn into personality and partisan...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.