THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the 2021 voters register is the most complete and secure in Zambia’s history. And the ECZ says a technical committee to look at modalities of holding the 2021 general elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been constituted. At a press briefing, Friday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the Commission applied equity in the administration of electoral services. When asked why there was a reduced number of eligible voters in areas like Southern Province, Nshindano said the country had the most secure...
