PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davies Mwila says the party’s central committee has unanimously endorsed President Lungu as its preferred candidate for the position of party president at the forthcoming virtual elective general conference. And Mwila says the people of Zambia are happy with the performance of PF. At a press briefing, Saturday, Mwila however said the decision of the central committee did not stop anyone from contesting the position of party president. He said those that wished to contest as party president should send their application letters by Thursday this...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.