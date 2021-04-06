Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano speaks to News Diggers journalists during an in-house training on election coverage in Lusaka on April 5, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says that it is practically impossible for anyone to manipulate the elections data software because of the secure systems and security features associated with it. Nshindano, however, said the Commission cannot guarantee a conducive political environment because it may not have control of the conduct of some political stakeholders. Meanwhile, Nshindano has advised political parties to properly train their election observers on how to effectively monitor the electoral process. Speaking during a News Diggers in-house training programme on election coverage,...