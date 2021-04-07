MBABALA UPND member of parliament Ephraim Belemu has defected to the ruling Patriotic Front, saying the largest opposition party has stabbed him in the back. Speaking at a press briefing, Tuesday, Belemu accused UPND of harassing and injuring his family and supporters. “I entered politics to champion a cause and for me, when that cause has been betrayed, it doesn’t matter how many pieces of silver, I always change cause and this time, I feel that cause has been betrayed by the UPND and its leadership. Back home, events of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.