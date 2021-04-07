MBABALA UPND member of parliament Ephraim Belemu has defected to the ruling Patriotic Front, saying the largest opposition party has stabbed him in the back. Speaking at a press briefing, Tuesday, Belemu accused UPND of harassing and injuring his family and supporters. “I entered politics to champion a cause and for me, when that cause has been betrayed, it doesn’t matter how many pieces of silver, I always change cause and this time, I feel that cause has been betrayed by the UPND and its leadership. Back home, events of...
