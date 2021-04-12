UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema addresses delegates during the launch of the party Manifesto at Falls Way in Lusaka on April 9, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AFTER stealing from you, they offer you the same stolen money then you say ‘these are kind people, HH niwa kaso’, aikona man, says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. And Hichilema says the writing is on the wall that it’s time for change. Meanwhile, Hichilema says the economy under the Patriotic Front is a leaking bucket due to corruption. Speaking during the launch of the party manifesto for 2021 to 2026, Friday, Hichilema accused the PF of using public money to hoodwink voters. “People who have never done any business ever...