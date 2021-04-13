HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has cautioned that the COVID-19 vaccine is not a “silver bullet” that can eliminate the pandemic. And Dr Chanda says the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases with one death. In a statement, Monday, Dr Chanda emphasised that all the COVID-19 vaccines brought in the country had gone through due diligence processes and were approved by the Global Health Authorities. He noted that the vaccines were deemed to prevent severe disease and death but that those vaccinated would still...



