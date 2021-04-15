UPND lawyer Mulambo Haimbe says Katuba member of parliament Aubrey Kapalasa has petitioned the Constitutional Court over President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August general elections in his personal capacity, and has no blessings from the party. In an interview, Wednesday, Haimbe said if at any stage UPND decides to take interest in the said matter or in the question of President Lungu’s eligibility, it would do so in a representative capacity. “The court case which was commenced by honourable Kapalasa is in his personal capacity, it is not...



