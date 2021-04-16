LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile has set April 30, this year, for a ruling on case or no case to answer in a matter in which Chishimba Kambwili is jointly charged with his son Mwamba, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services and two others. This was after the State closed its case. In this matter, Kambwili, his son Mwamba, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services, Lukwesa Musonda Brano and Mulenga Makasa Kapilima are charged with; one count of making a document without authority, one count of uttering a false document, two...



