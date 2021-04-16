JUST pack your bags and prepare to go because you have failed to fix the economy even after being offered advice, UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda has told the Patriotic Front leadership. Imenda was commenting on PF chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile’s remarks in which he said the prevailing economic challenges presented an opportunity for the UPND to offer alternative solutions, but they had failed to do so because they were also clueless. He said the most honourable thing that the PF could do was to admit that they...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.