LANDS and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa is living in his own world if he can’t see the development that the PF has delivered across the country. And Kapata says the goodness about the debt that PF has incurred is that all of it has gone towards the country’s development. On Wednesday, Sangwa questioned why the PF would claim that they had developed the country when the country’s debt continued to grow. But in an interview, Kapata said Zambians had seen for themselves the development...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.