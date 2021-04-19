Rainbow Party leader Wynter Kabimba with his Party for National Unity counterpart Highvie Hamududu during the official opening of the National Dialogue Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on April 24, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLITICAL parties that don’t take part in general elections should be deregistered, says Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu. In an interview, Saturday, Hamududu, the former UPND Bweengwa constituency member of parliament, said the goal of any political party should be to form government, and wondered how else that could be achieved without participation in elections. “Political parties which don’t participate in elections should be deregistered. That is just wasting space!” he said. Hamududu, who served in Parliament as budget committee chairman for seven years, said...