CHIENGI FDD member of parliament Given Katuta has told parliament that the lack of care buy procurement officials under the Ministry of Health makes them appear as though they are hired to kill people. And Serenje MMD member of parliament Maxwell Kabanda says punitive action must be seen to be taken against the officers who are responsible for procuring expired drugs. But Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says financial management and control systems of government are robust and effective as they are able to detect those that abrogate the rules....



