NDC’s Josephs Akafumba says NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is in contempt of court over the recently held party convention on Sunday. Speaking during a briefing, Monday, Akafumba said Kambwili and his group disobeyed a lawful order of injunction granted by the Ndola High Court. “It is the worst embarrassment that NDC has gone through. It is very childish. I do not expect adults to behave in the manner in which they behaved yesterday [Sunday]. We did commence an action on March 23, 2021. Based on what we had put before...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.