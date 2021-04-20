NDC’s Josephs Akafumba says NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is in contempt of court over the recently held party convention on Sunday. Speaking during a briefing, Monday, Akafumba said Kambwili and his group disobeyed a lawful order of injunction granted by the Ndola High Court. “It is the worst embarrassment that NDC has gone through. It is very childish. I do not expect adults to behave in the manner in which they behaved yesterday [Sunday]. We did commence an action on March 23, 2021. Based on what we had put before...
Menu