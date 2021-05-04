TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says it is strange that President Edgar Lungu appears to be giving excuses for the government’s failure to curb corruption. Commenting on President Lungu’s remarks that some players in the fight against corruption, “corrupted themselves”, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said the Head of State had six years to address the corruption problem. “The PF is coming to the end of its five-year mandate and President Lungu would do well to give an account of what his government has done to address the problem of corruption....



