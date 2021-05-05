Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo trying to plead with hundreds of people who gathered at Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) head office for mealie meal to leave the premises on May 4, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo had a tough time yesterday turning away hundreds of residents who lined up for mealie meal at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) offices in Lusaka. And DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says the multitudes of people at the unit’s offices was evident that they were in need. By press time, the residents who came from Kanyama, Mtendere, Kuku and Garden Compounds refused to leave the offices without being given mealie- meal. Lusambo took over 30 minutes assuring them that the commodity would be...