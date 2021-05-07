HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says 64, 011 Zambians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past three weeks. And Dr Chanda says the country has recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,765 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Thursday, Dr Chanda said on Wednesday 5,029 citizens were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine bringing the cumulative number of those vaccinated to 64,011. He added that 64 percent of those vaccinated were men while 36 percent were women. “Country men and women, we continue to provide...



