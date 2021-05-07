UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says time has come him and his party to kick off the mobilisation campaign and defeat the Patriotic Front. Hichilema who paid his nomination fees on Wednesday, May 5, insisted in an interview that Zambians had suffered enough hence the need for the UPND to form government. “It is game on, it is game on! We are ready, it is time to move, mobilise and win these elections and win big. It is time to win big, Zambians have suffered enough and for far too long,...



