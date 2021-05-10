Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Transparency International Global Vice-President Rueben Lifuka has stressed that fair media coverage is important to achieve free and fair elections. And Action Aid Zambia executive director Nalucha Ziba says a democratic election is impossible without a professional and ethical media playing the watchdog role. Meanwhile, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga says despite the code of conduct being in place, the Commission only has jurisdiction on minor electoral disputes. Speaking during a round table conference on fair media coverage during elections organised by News Diggers and...