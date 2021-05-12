INCARCERATED Economic and Equity Party (EPP) leader Chilufya Tayali says he has more information to reveal on some of the wrong things that are being funded by State House. In an interview, Tayali said he was ready to meet President Edgar Lungu in court. Tayali who has been in police custody since Thursday last week has been officially charged with defamation of the President, in relation to a live video he posted on Facebook in which he charged that PF cadre Innocent Kalimanshi was being funded by the Head of...



