SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says State House will wait for Economic and Equity Party (EPP) leader Chilufya Tayali to reveal some of the wrong things that he says are being funded by State House. Yesterday, Tayali said he was ready to meet President Edgar Lungu in court. Tayali who has been in police custody since Thursday last week, has been officially charged with defamation of the President in relation to a live video he posted on Facebook in which he charged that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.