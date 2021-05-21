Independent Presidential Candidate Masuwa Kalabi during file in of presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 20, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has invalidated the nomination of presidential aspiring candidate Kalabi Masuwa and his running mate Ryan Tembo because they did not meet the required 1,000 supporters. ECZ chairperson Justice Esau Chulu said Masuwa only managed to gunner 948 supporters. Masuwa spent close to two hours trying to look for supporters. “I have determined that you have not been validly nominated as presidential candidate for the forthcoming elections. In the circumstance I have equally determined that Mr Ryan Tembo has not been validly nominated as running...