THESE August elections are just a constitutional matter which we are obliged to follow, but President Edgar Lungu has already won and it’s just a formality, says PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe. And Mbewe says PF is currently the favourite party for the Zambian people and claims the UPND is at its weakest point. In an interview, Mbewe said the Patriotic Front would only be fulfilling a Constitutional requirement of holding elections, but the outcome was already determined. “President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has already won these elections...



