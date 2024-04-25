CHIPOLOPOLO winger Lameck Banda has undergone a surgery on his right knee. The winger’s club, US Lecce announced in a statement that the player underwent surgery on Tuesday. “US Lecce announces that today (yesterday) Lameck Banda underwent surgery on his right knee by Professor Giuliano Cerulli at the Villa Fiorita Clinic in Perugia in the presence of the medical director of US Lecce, Dr Giuseppe Congedo,” read the statement. “The arthroscopic surgery consisted of cleaning the patella and the integrity of the other anatomical structures such as menisci, ligaments and cartilage was a perfect success, and the recovery time is estimated at 45-50 days”. The surgery means Banda is likely to miss Zambia’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and...



