THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it has fined Taam Zambia Limited K60,000 for operating without a valid license. In a statement, ERB Public Relations Manager Namukolo Kasumpa stated that the board had also reprimanded Vivo Energy Zambia for breach of license conditions, specifically clause 7 of Zambian standard 385 which mandates all licenses to have a well-documented complaints handling procedure in place. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has taken enforcement action against two energy operators, Taam Zambia Limited and Vivo Energy Zambia for non-compliance with the Energy Regulation Act and breach of license conditions. Taam Zambia Limited has been fined a sum of K60,000 for operating without a valid license, contrary to section 10 of the Energy Regulation Act...



