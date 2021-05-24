UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged the PF to explain in what capacity presidential running mate Prof Nkandu Luo is using government facilities when she has ceased to be minister. And Mweeta claims the PF has offered US$1 million to UPND Alliance aspiring candidate for Mpulungu, Leonard Mbao for him to withdraw so that former Presidential Affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe can retain his seat. Addressing the media, Sunday, Mweetwa warned the PF that the law would catch up with them if they do not stop using government facilities to campaign....



