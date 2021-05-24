FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye says PF Lusaka Province chairperson Kennedy Kamba’s direction to all party cadres to storm the Constitution Court on the day President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case will be heard, is tantamount to anarchy and should be condemned. And Alliance for Community Action Laura Miti says the continued tolerance of lawlessness and political violence by President Edgar Lungu has culminated in senior members of the PF threatening violence to a lawyer. But Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala says police are not privy to the remarks made...



