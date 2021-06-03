Police arrest former cop Sergeant Jeyson Chipepo Musonda after he conducted a lone protest outside Police Headquarters in Lusaka on June 2, 2021 where he was calling the Inspector General of Police as "the real secretary general" – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested former police officer, Sergeant Jeyson Musonda, after he staged a lone protest against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja. The visibly angry Musonda who was clad in a black T-shirt, started his protest from Lusaka High Court roundabout to police headquarters on Wednesday while accusing Kanganja of intimidating citizens. Musonda also carried a placard stating “Kakoma Kanganja is the real secretary general for PF” “you are the worst IG ever!!!” “stop abusing the police” “stop abusing citizens”, while his t-shirt was inscribed with the words:...