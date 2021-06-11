FORMER UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says he regrets misleading the people of North-Western Province by convincing them to follow Hakainde Hichilema. And Kakoma has charged that Hichilema is not going to win this year’s election and will never win. Meanwhile, Vice-President Inonge Wina has insisted that political leaders going against COVID-19 guidelines must be held accountable. Speaking at the airport upon arrival in North-Western Province, Thursday, Kakoma said he spent a lot of time in the opposition, therefore it was time to side with the PF. “We have been in...
