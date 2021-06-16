Acting British High Commissioner to Zambia Steve Beel with Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga during the launch of the media guide to reporting elections in Zambia by the Free Press Initiative at Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on June 15, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING British High Commissioner to Zambia Steve Beel says all political parties should have equal access to the media, including State media, especially now when there are COVID-19 restrictions. And Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga says polarisation of the media remains a big challenge in Zambia, as media houses seem to be divided along political lines. Meanwhile, FPI founder Joan Chirwa says the media guide to reporting on elections in Zambia will help journalists on how they may cover youths and women more effectively in the participation...