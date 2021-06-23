VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga has called on citizens to vote for visionary leaders who will find durable solutions to the problems that the country is facing. And Mwaanga says the August 12 elections will be held under the most unusual and difficult circumstances due to many factors. Meanwhile, Mwaanga has described the death of Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima as tragic, stating that the country has lost a person who committed her life to equal justice for all. In a statement, Tuesday, Mwaanga said Zambia was facing a number of problems...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.